Previous
136 / 365
Turning red
The rather charming film we watched this evening with fish and chips. On growing pains, mother-daughter relationships - oh and red pandas.
Worked from home and got out to the garden for lunch as it was sunny again today though breezier and so not as hot as recently.
16 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
television
,
film
,
dvd
,
cartoon
,
telly
,
animated
,
animation
,
red panda
,
turning red
