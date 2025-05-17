All quiet in the garden

The pub garden, and inside also, was oddly quiet on a sunny FA cup final afternoon.
Busy start to the day as is often the case these days. Breakfast in the garden and I stayed out there to read through the instructions for mum's alarm pendant. Quite a bit to test and set up so will have to do on my day off next week. Dave went upstairs and started dismantling the broken daybed.
I unearthed my summer clothes and filled the new wardrobe, packing away the winter items. Took mum to the pub later for gin and tonic, and Bailey's. We'd expected this sports pub to be very busy with the cup final but the garden was basically empty and a normal sprinkling of people watching inside.
Crystal Palace made history winning their first major trophy ever, scoring 1-0 against Man City. I remember why I don't watch football, seriously stressful as they battled through 10 minutes of extra time.
Cycled round the corner after to the chemist and also found interesting looking empanadas in Nourished Communities so brought them back for supper. Prepared roasted courgettes and aubergines to go with them.
Supper with Doctor Who's Eurovision-themed adventure. Dave left me and mum to watch the song contest which was won by the unusual Austrian countertenor.