Previous
All quiet in the garden by boxplayer
137 / 365

All quiet in the garden

The pub garden, and inside also, was oddly quiet on a sunny FA cup final afternoon.

Busy start to the day as is often the case these days. Breakfast in the garden and I stayed out there to read through the instructions for mum's alarm pendant. Quite a bit to test and set up so will have to do on my day off next week. Dave went upstairs and started dismantling the broken daybed.

I unearthed my summer clothes and filled the new wardrobe, packing away the winter items. Took mum to the pub later for gin and tonic, and Bailey's. We'd expected this sports pub to be very busy with the cup final but the garden was basically empty and a normal sprinkling of people watching inside.

Crystal Palace made history winning their first major trophy ever, scoring 1-0 against Man City. I remember why I don't watch football, seriously stressful as they battled through 10 minutes of extra time.

Cycled round the corner after to the chemist and also found interesting looking empanadas in Nourished Communities so brought them back for supper. Prepared roasted courgettes and aubergines to go with them.

Supper with Doctor Who's Eurovision-themed adventure. Dave left me and mum to watch the song contest which was won by the unusual Austrian countertenor.

Late night wooh.

Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-17

17 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Strange. Maybe people stayed home to watch it as cheaper to drink their own beer.
May 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
All fun busy times…
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact