Previous
138 / 365
Session
Ok session this afternoon although I had a headache and felt quite tired. Had one glass of wine but water after.
Dave had cooked rhubarb crumble when I got home so had some before having a lie-down. Headache still here though annoyingly.
Rhubarb crumble
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-18
18 May 2025
Highbury N5
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8745
photos
179
followers
199
following
37% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th May 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
musician
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
accordion
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
