Brighton Rock by boxplayer
140 / 365

Brighton Rock

Read this aeons ago at school and didn't really understand it. But decades later, a very good read focusing on the seedier side of 30s Brighton and the gangs fighting for power over the protection rackets and other illegal goings-on. And featuring the amoral teenage gang leader Pinkie.

Great plotting and super evocative writing.

Worked from home with lunch in the garden. Mum complaining of a blocked ear. Think more likely to be related to a cough she has, but got olive oil drops from chemist anyway.

Holly blue https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-20

20 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
Karen ace
Nice capture of this book and the bookmark. I have this book on my bookshelf; your review has encouraged me to take it down and read it after Im done with my present book. Hope your Mom’s ear feels better soon.
May 20th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Well caotured, and well done for giving it another go.
May 20th, 2025  
