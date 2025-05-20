Brighton Rock

Read this aeons ago at school and didn't really understand it. But decades later, a very good read focusing on the seedier side of 30s Brighton and the gangs fighting for power over the protection rackets and other illegal goings-on. And featuring the amoral teenage gang leader Pinkie.
Great plotting and super evocative writing.
Worked from home with lunch in the garden. Mum complaining of a blocked ear. Think more likely to be related to a cough she has, but got olive oil drops from chemist anyway.