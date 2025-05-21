Previous
Magnum time by boxplayer
Magnum time

A welcome Magnum ice cream after lunch in the garden.

A very busy non-working day although I did get a lie-in first thing. Early rain cleared and it got warm with some sun.

After a breakfast of crumpets, we took bags of stuff to the charity shop. I picked up fruit and refilled our body and hand wash before returning home to set up mum's pendant alarm.

This involved a bit of setting up and testing but was less tricky than I'd feared. We struggled with setting the combination for the new key safe before lunch in the garden.

Put the new bread machine on and made a big pot of celeriac and cauliflower soup. My foot was aching by now so was glad of a sit down.

Bread machine was eventually done and horror of horrors, the bread was just as bad. Dave thought to check the yeast and found it was 6 months past its best before date. Can't believe I hadn't thought to check it - I think we've been making fewer loaves and not getting through it.

Soup was lovely though and we had some before T and B arrived to stay the night bearing macaroons.

21 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
May 21st, 2025  
