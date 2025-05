Hot lips

Salvia hot lips in a courtyard outside flats.



Into the office and tired having woken at 4am and remained awake - also feeling mildly fretful. Met sister T for lunch as she was dropping something off in Bermondsey. Went into Korean Ma Eum for huge bowls of bibimbap leaving me stuffed the whole afternoon.



T and B left an hour or so before we got home, having left mum with her new alarm pendant on.



Pizza (how I could eat anymore is anyone's guess) with Everyone Else Burns for supper.



22 May 2025

Pimlico SW1