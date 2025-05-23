At R and N's wedding celebration, the Sanji, involving food and a lot of dancing. Dave's been invited to this for ages, one of his colleagues at work - wasn't sure why I wasn't. But a few days ago I was which was nice.
Another oddly fretful day working from home, not feeling able to get down to anything. Took mum to Café Rodi near the station for lunch - thinking it might be a good idea to have a nice meal as we'd be out in the evening. Huge vegan breakfast for me and a chicken and halloumi salad for mum. But she barely ate half of it, so we brought it home.
Popped into the gift shop on the way back and mum bought a candle for M's upcoming birthday and I bought lovely new earrings as a late present to myself from mum.
Got ready to leave dead on 5.30 as I had to meet Dave at Crews Hill, but 15 mins before mum said she felt a bit dizzy - cue mild panic while I tried to work out if it was a passing thing. She did indeed feel ok after a minute or so and I left her with Jakemans to suck for extra sugar and to help unblock any ear issues. I'd locked my keys in the key safe and made sure mum was wearing her alarm pendant.
Met Dave and we drove to the venue for a lovely evening. Dave's colleagues J, B and Lily were there and Lily's mum. A huge thali first, and a good couple of hours dancing after - circle dances, line dances and a stick dance in groups that went on for half an hour no joke.
A bit unfortunate as we'd got up to join this and were planning on leaving in 10 minutes. It was still great fun and like all the dances, done in bare feet (I kept my socks on but my soles were something sore) and getting faster as the music continued. We managed 20 mins of it.
So left much later than planned and we had to drop B and J off so walked in the door about 11.30. Mum already in bed.