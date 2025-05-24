Allium going over

The alliums are passing on as are the lovely irises.



Absolutely zonked after last night's late night and a generally active week, we both slept till 9 and spent a lot of time resting up. Bagel brunch, rhubarb crumble tea and a nice hot bath in between bouts of not doing very much.



I cobbled together a supper of random things including a couple of spicy roast cauliflower recipes and we watched Doctor Who and an episode of Everyone Else Burns.



Interestingly mum said she must have pressed the pendant alarm as they spoke to her - she told them she'd done it accidentally. We think she must have been trying out how to press the dual button function. Good to know she can do it and that they answered.



