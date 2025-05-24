Previous
Allium going over by boxplayer
Allium going over

The alliums are passing on as are the lovely irises.

Absolutely zonked after last night's late night and a generally active week, we both slept till 9 and spent a lot of time resting up. Bagel brunch, rhubarb crumble tea and a nice hot bath in between bouts of not doing very much.

I cobbled together a supper of random things including a couple of spicy roast cauliflower recipes and we watched Doctor Who and an episode of Everyone Else Burns.

Interestingly mum said she must have pressed the pendant alarm as they spoke to her - she told them she'd done it accidentally. We think she must have been trying out how to press the dual button function. Good to know she can do it and that they answered.

24 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s like an explosion.
May 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Still beautiful
May 24th, 2025  
