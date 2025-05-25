A view over the Coppermill stream and one of the reservoirs at Walthamstow Wetlands. Lots of bright sunny intervals and mild but quite a breeze.
Another relaxing day more or less. Drove to mum's flat to pick up post and summer clothes. And after lunch at the Ferry Boat Inn - roasts (turkey and cauliflower tart) for mum and Dave and a veggie burger for me. And tiramisu sundae and crumble for pudding.
Popped into the wetlands for a short stroll and look around the shop before returning home to relax and read. Snack supper with mum eating her roast leftovers while watching Simon Reeve's Scandinavia.