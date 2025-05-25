Previous
Wetlands by boxplayer
Wetlands

A view over the Coppermill stream and one of the reservoirs at Walthamstow Wetlands. Lots of bright sunny intervals and mild but quite a breeze.

Another relaxing day more or less. Drove to mum's flat to pick up post and summer clothes. And after lunch at the Ferry Boat Inn - roasts (turkey and cauliflower tart) for mum and Dave and a veggie burger for me. And tiramisu sundae and crumble for pudding.

Popped into the wetlands for a short stroll and look around the shop before returning home to relax and read. Snack supper with mum eating her roast leftovers while watching Simon Reeve's Scandinavia.

25 May 2025
Tottenham Hale N17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
What a superb view - lovely blues and greens
May 25th, 2025  
