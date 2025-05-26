Friday on My Mind

The fifth novel in the Frieda Klein series - a therapist that helps the police solve crimes. Although this time she's on the run from the police who suspect she's killed her former partner. All sorted in the end as these things usually are.



The last day of the bank holiday weekend and not such a relaxing one as we got on with a few things. Dave pootling in the garden and moving out bits of the old day bed before he puts up the new one.



I prepared lunches for me, Dave and mum (both of us back at work tomorrow). I also put the bread machine on again this time using the new yeast I bought. And bingo, a proper risen loaf - very tasty.



Ironed a whole batch of clothes - all looking nice in the new wardrobe. For tea-time, I made an interesting recipe from the Sainsbury's Magazine - a crumpet bake with lemon curd and cream.



Baked potatoes for supper this evening - looking forward to the first Springwatch. The weather has changed just in time - cloudy and cool today, continuing breeze and the odd rainy spell. Much more rain tomorrow looks like.



Walthamstow E17