Wet day by boxplayer
147 / 365

Wet day

Finally a bit of rain, some heavy spells at times. Worked from home watching it from the window.

27 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
40% complete

xbm ace
Normally we don't like it wet, but after such a long, dry spell we are grateful for the rain.
May 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My garden is smiling too 🥰
May 27th, 2025  
Jo ace
My garden is looking happy
May 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You can almost see the garden growing!
May 27th, 2025  
