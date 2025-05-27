Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Wet day
Finally a bit of rain, some heavy spells at times. Worked from home watching it from the window.
27 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
27th May 2025
27th May 25
4
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8757
photos
181
followers
199
following
40% complete
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Tags
rain
,
rainy
,
drops
,
wet
,
garden
,
raindrops
xbm
ace
Normally we don't like it wet, but after such a long, dry spell we are grateful for the rain.
May 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
My garden is smiling too 🥰
May 27th, 2025
Jo
ace
My garden is looking happy
May 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
You can almost see the garden growing!
May 27th, 2025
