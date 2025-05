Finnish folk band Frigg have been playing for 25 years and are still going strong. We first saw them in Finland in 2003.After handing over mum to Dave this morning, I got the train from Paddington to Bath. Unfortunately because of signalling problems, it was late leaving and crawled for a long time - it arrived in Bath over an hour late. Does mean I get my money back I think.Lovely bright and warm again after yesterday's rain. I walked up to Toast and tried a few things on but only bought one thing - a gorgeous but unfeasibly expensive colourful shirt. Popped into Seasalt and Rieker too but came out empty handed.Got another train (delayed again) to Bradford-on-Avon to meet sister T and B. A nice rosé in Timbrell's Yard sitting outside in the sunshine before squid and pad thai in the Thai Barn.Drove to the Wiltshire Music Centre for the concert with Frigg - virtuosic and inventive music making. Saw N and L from Bath.Back to T and B's for chocolate and cheese.Natural dyes https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-28 28 May 2025Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire