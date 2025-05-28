Finnish folk band Frigg have been playing for 25 years and are still going strong. We first saw them in Finland in 2003.
After handing over mum to Dave this morning, I got the train from Paddington to Bath. Unfortunately because of signalling problems, it was late leaving and crawled for a long time - it arrived in Bath over an hour late. Does mean I get my money back I think.
Lovely bright and warm again after yesterday's rain. I walked up to Toast and tried a few things on but only bought one thing - a gorgeous but unfeasibly expensive colourful shirt. Popped into Seasalt and Rieker too but came out empty handed.
Got another train (delayed again) to Bradford-on-Avon to meet sister T and B. A nice rosé in Timbrell's Yard sitting outside in the sunshine before squid and pad thai in the Thai Barn.
Drove to the Wiltshire Music Centre for the concert with Frigg - virtuosic and inventive music making. Saw N and L from Bath.