Previous
Breakfast with a view by boxplayer
149 / 365

Breakfast with a view

Over the river Avon. Sister T and I walked back to Timbrell's Yard for breakfast (B was working) and they had nice tables overlooking the river. The sun was out and it was mild so nice to sit out and eat a very good veggie fry-up.

Got the train back to Bath after and was on time to get an earlier train to London - no delays this time so back to have tea and half a cinnamon bun with mum.

Had another lingering headache though and Dave was exhausted when he returned, so we decided to stay home instead of going out again to see Topette. Rather disappointing.

29 May 2025
Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
That looks delicious
May 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s a breakfast that would keep me going all day.
May 29th, 2025  
Karen ace
An inviting table. I like the dutch angle capture.
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact