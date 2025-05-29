Breakfast with a view

Over the river Avon. Sister T and I walked back to Timbrell's Yard for breakfast (B was working) and they had nice tables overlooking the river. The sun was out and it was mild so nice to sit out and eat a very good veggie fry-up.



Got the train back to Bath after and was on time to get an earlier train to London - no delays this time so back to have tea and half a cinnamon bun with mum.



Had another lingering headache though and Dave was exhausted when he returned, so we decided to stay home instead of going out again to see Topette. Rather disappointing.



