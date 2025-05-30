Sign up
Previous
150 / 365
Foxglove
Lovely in the garden - a few out now. Working from home, mum and I went and ate our salads outside as it was really quite warm, though not full sun.
Feeling fretful still and uninspired for dinner, we're going to get a Taro sushi in.
30 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
pink
,
garden
,
wild flowers
,
foxglove
Jo
ace
Lovely capture
May 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 30th, 2025
