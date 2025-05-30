Previous
Foxglove by boxplayer
150 / 365

Foxglove

Lovely in the garden - a few out now. Working from home, mum and I went and ate our salads outside as it was really quite warm, though not full sun.

Feeling fretful still and uninspired for dinner, we're going to get a Taro sushi in.

30 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Lovely capture
May 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact