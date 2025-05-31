Previous
Oyster shells by boxplayer
Oyster shells

Oysters and prosecco - just your average morning in Walthamstow. Dave looks very dapper in his shacket and Toast scarf (shared birthday present to us from L).

Came here to the Saturday park market with mum to pick up cheeses, fruit and veg, and savouries and cakes for later. Sat in the park having a street food lunch from the halloumi stall. Very warm in the sunshine.

Dave took mum home and I cycled to the high street to get keys cut, and pick up more shopping and a library book. Home to do some prep admin for a weekend away, trying out the new bread machine with a wholemeal loaf this time (came out very nice). Crumpets and tea in the garden later. Nice and mild. Not enough swifts around though noticeably.

Looking forward to market savouries and a feta and broad bean salad later with the last episode of Simon Reeve's Scandinavia.

Paaaand (and a little bit more) a bowl https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-31

31 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
31st May 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Living the life.
May 31st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh I’m your man for that! 🤣
May 31st, 2025  
Tim L ace
Continuing today's orange theme, I see. Are you sure that's a shacket ? Looks like a jirt to me.
May 31st, 2025  
