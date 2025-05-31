Oyster shells

Oysters and prosecco - just your average morning in Walthamstow. Dave looks very dapper in his shacket and Toast scarf (shared birthday present to us from L).
Came here to the Saturday park market with mum to pick up cheeses, fruit and veg, and savouries and cakes for later. Sat in the park having a street food lunch from the halloumi stall. Very warm in the sunshine.
Dave took mum home and I cycled to the high street to get keys cut, and pick up more shopping and a library book. Home to do some prep admin for a weekend away, trying out the new bread machine with a wholemeal loaf this time (came out very nice). Crumpets and tea in the garden later. Nice and mild. Not enough swifts around though noticeably.
Looking forward to market savouries and a feta and broad bean salad later with the last episode of Simon Reeve's Scandinavia.