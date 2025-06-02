Previous
A medley of blue, green and pink

Looking up as I walked into the office this morning at the pretty hanging baskets against the fresh green of new plane tree leaves.

The last of the fine days looks like, with rain and cool temperatures on the way.

Had a rethink of all the leave I've booked ahead for this year - it leaves me with only 2 days. How do I get through it - I'll have to work some of my non-working days.

2 June 2025
Pimlico SW1
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture…
June 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty!
June 2nd, 2025  
Anne ace
Thanks for your comment on my post. I am enjoying the light in this shot, makes the colours so vibrant
June 2nd, 2025  
