Bumblebee on nettles by boxplayer
Bumblebee on nettles

I was just saying a few weeks back that we didn't seem to have any dead nettles for the bees - they love them. But some have come up in the garden now.

Working from home today and was expecting rain but we didn't get any oddly. The rainy front completely passed us by. It's actually a bit sunny now. Crappy morning at work dealing with challenging customers who didn't want to help us explain their jargon - didn't help my anxiety at all.

And looks like mum has got a cold. Hope she doesn't get too uncomfortable with it and also that she doesn't give it to me.

3 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Karen ace
A very healthy-looking bee! Great that they've pitched up to work their magic in the nettles.
June 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes all the nettles are coming out….the only good thing you can say about nettles is the butterfly reason, unless you like nettle tea that is. Hope mums cold is mild & stays with her. I’m sure she will be well,looked after.
June 3rd, 2025  
