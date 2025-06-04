Yellow roses

Another specimen from the garden and a gorgeous fragrance this one. I was delighted to see some small birds flitting around them, after the blackfly no doubt.
Started off seriously tired this morning. We'd rowed badly last night - both of us to the point of virtual meltdown. Not conducive to great sleep even though things had calmed as they usually do by the time heads hit the pillow.
Both rather exhausted with everything and not having enough time. It's hard when having a morning reservation at a fine exhibition and a lovely weekend away seem like chores to be prepared for and got through.
But the exhibition was delightful - Siena at the National Gallery - and very soothing. I realised also that part of my problem certainly - on top of my generalised anxiety - is that I'm finding it hard with all the niggling issues like being unfit, overweight, and having sore knees and ankles. It makes bimbling round exhibitions difficult. I grabbed one of their foldable chairs to rest on at intervals. Leg and ankle still very sore when I left.
We grabbed a quick lunch at ramen bar Bone Daddies at Leicester Square - very good bao buns and ramen. Home to tick off prep stuff for weekend away and sister S arriving. Roasted vegetables for supper with Springwatch.