Desire path

A busy fraught day trying to work at home but also get ready for a long weekend away and sister S arriving to stay with mum. Packing, changing linen and towels, and making sandwiches for everyone. Weather wet and pissy. Mum's cold not too bad.
Left at 3.30 and headed to Dave's work to meet him and drive to Oxford - entertained by the 'cowboys' at Seven Sisters on their way to see Beyoncé at White Hart Lane.
Got to the Premier Inn with just enough time to check in, change and get an Uber to Kennington for the dance with Topette. Danced a fair amount, fighting against knee and ankle pain.
Back to the hotel in Anna's car for drink and snacks in her room as the bar had closed. Far too late to bed.