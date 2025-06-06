Burford hydrangea

The incredible emporium that is the Burford Garden Company had the most fabulous hydrangea colour combinations.
Met Anna and Jo at hotel reception to drive to the garden centre, half an hour away (and over the archaic Swinford Bridge toll - 5p for cars, cash only) for breakfast, guessing it would be nicer than Premier Inn's offering.
An amazing place, so we decided to forgo Cheltenham museum and spend the morning there. Lovely vegetarian fry-up though the sourdough was tough. Looked around the emporium: bought Italian goodies for L's birthday including a colourful Italian serving dish, and chocolates to take home for mum and S.
A big thunder shower passed over while there and I intercepted a message from the tenant - I phoned to find out he's split up from his partner - stuff to think about later.
Also looked at clothes and tried on shoes and had a quick look at the excellent bookshop.
Sunny intervals now, and warm in the sun. We drove the 40 mins to Gloucester services, petrol running low. Never been before, very classy, the Waitrose of service stations. More nice things here and we bought huge amazing tea cakes to eat in the car.
2 hours from there to Halsway Manor, and traffic very bad around Bristol but otherwise ok. We arrived, gave E her tent and checked in. We were given the room at the top but not the one with good WiFi - a great view though.
Went downstairs for tea chatting on the benches outside, before a drink from the bar.
Food still on a downward trend with a drab vegetarian curry but the bottle of local white wine was excellent. Me and E drank it all and got rather merry. Very good evening session led by Topette. Very late to bed at 1.30, Dave long asleep.
Bar session https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-06
6 June 2025
Burford, Oxfordshire