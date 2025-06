Halsway poppy

A poppy in the gardens at Halsway Manor, damp from overnight rain.Had to get up far too early for breakfast at 8.30. Shower was tepid and breakfast uninspiring: egg, hash brown and veggie sausage.Morning workshops on the first day of the Topette weekend were spent learning Just Heavy and arranging it.Lunch of baked potatoes, tuna, cheese and salad. Ate far too much especially as we were getting a cream tea later.Another workshop in the afternoon learning La Pause. Weather dull and cold but not as much rain as predicted.Missed the last workshop as was so tired and went upstairs for a nap. Also had a hot shower in the communal one downstairs as our water was still tepid.Dinner alas was more vegetarian slop - cassoulet with a lot of dried mixed herbs - and a cheese platter which was nicer.Evening was the Topette bal with some extra paying attendees. We showcased our workshop efforts before the main event. Danced a lot before another late session after till 2.30.Dancing to Topette https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-07 7 June 2025Near Crowcombe, Somerset