Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Halsway poppy
A poppy in the gardens at Halsway Manor, damp from overnight rain.
Had to get up far too early for breakfast at 8.30. Shower was tepid and breakfast uninspiring: egg, hash brown and veggie sausage.
Morning workshops on the first day of the Topette weekend were spent learning Just Heavy and arranging it.
Lunch of baked potatoes, tuna, cheese and salad. Ate far too much especially as we were getting a cream tea later.
Another workshop in the afternoon learning La Pause. Weather dull and cold but not as much rain as predicted.
Missed the last workshop as was so tired and went upstairs for a nap. Also had a hot shower in the communal one downstairs as our water was still tepid.
Dinner alas was more vegetarian slop - cassoulet with a lot of dried mixed herbs - and a cheese platter which was nicer.
Evening was the Topette bal with some extra paying attendees. We showcased our workshop efforts before the main event. Danced a lot before another late session after till 2.30.
Dancing to Topette
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-07
7 June 2025
Near Crowcombe, Somerset
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8778
photos
180
followers
197
following
43% complete
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Latest from all albums
2340
157
2341
158
2342
159
160
2343
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th June 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
poppy
,
halsway manor
,
30dw-2025
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely.
June 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m loving seeing all of the poppies at the moment.
June 10th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
June 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close