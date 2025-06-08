Urban wild

Staying in a less salubrious part of Bristol this evening and enjoyed the wild breaking through the urban grunge.
Had a near hissy fit as they ran out of mushrooms at breakfast just as I got there - poor vegetarian options as usual.
Packed and loaded the car and Dave spent the morning resting. Morning workshops learning tunes with Andy: Polka Know and Acharavi Waltz.
Substantial nut roast lunch with bakewell tart - the best meal of the weekend. And a final hour going over all the tunes we'd learnt.
Left early as the band needed to get to Bristol for a soundcheck. We weren't far behind, finding our hotel in a very central but rundown area of Bristol - interesting characters around and a food bank in operation.
But a nice hotel with a huge room. Rested before supper in the restaurant - just a ploughman's sandwich and chips, but was absolutely stuffed.
Walked to the Jam Jar - the same nightclub as last year with the bad floor. A few people we knew: R and H, the Bath crowd, and our ceilidh band teacher.
Danced a fair bit helped by Jo finding me one of the solitary bar stools to rest on. Walked back, said goodbye to Anna and Jo and had a relatively early night.