Previous
Next
Urban wild by boxplayer
159 / 365

Urban wild

Staying in a less salubrious part of Bristol this evening and enjoyed the wild breaking through the urban grunge.

Had a near hissy fit as they ran out of mushrooms at breakfast just as I got there - poor vegetarian options as usual.

Packed and loaded the car and Dave spent the morning resting. Morning workshops learning tunes with Andy: Polka Know and Acharavi Waltz.

Substantial nut roast lunch with bakewell tart - the best meal of the weekend. And a final hour going over all the tunes we'd learnt.

Left early as the band needed to get to Bristol for a soundcheck. We weren't far behind, finding our hotel in a very central but rundown area of Bristol - interesting characters around and a food bank in operation.

But a nice hotel with a huge room. Rested before supper in the restaurant - just a ploughman's sandwich and chips, but was absolutely stuffed.

Walked to the Jam Jar - the same nightclub as last year with the bad floor. A few people we knew: R and H, the Bath crowd, and our ceilidh band teacher.

Danced a fair bit helped by Jo finding me one of the solitary bar stools to rest on. Walked back, said goodbye to Anna and Jo and had a relatively early night.

At the Jam Jar https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-08

8 June 2025
Bristol, Somerset
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I love “a near hissy fit”! I’ve had so many and never knew what to call them. Thank you!
June 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great POV.
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact