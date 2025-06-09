Burford astrantia

After Friday's hydrangea, more lovely flowers at the Burford Garden Company. Had to return here, detouring on the way home, as they'd given Dave the wrong secateurs - we're not likely to be this way again soon.
Lie in at the hotel before checking out and driving to the Farmer's Table for a veggie breakfast with great views.
On to Burford to swap Dave's secateurs where he also bought a hose reel. I browsed the roses and clothes. Cake and tea in the café before setting off home. Traffic okay.
Unpacked a bit and sister S had made a bean salad which she supplemented with a halloumi and watermelon salad for a pick and mix supper. N turned up for supper and a cup of tea before they both left. They'd taken mum to a nice place near Maldon yesterday so I expect she'll be worn out.