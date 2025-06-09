Previous
Burford astrantia by boxplayer
Burford astrantia

After Friday's hydrangea, more lovely flowers at the Burford Garden Company. Had to return here, detouring on the way home, as they'd given Dave the wrong secateurs - we're not likely to be this way again soon.

Lie in at the hotel before checking out and driving to the Farmer's Table for a veggie breakfast with great views.

On to Burford to swap Dave's secateurs where he also bought a hose reel. I browsed the roses and clothes. Cake and tea in the café before setting off home. Traffic okay.

Unpacked a bit and sister S had made a bean salad which she supplemented with a halloumi and watermelon salad for a pick and mix supper. N turned up for supper and a cup of tea before they both left. They'd taken mum to a nice place near Maldon yesterday so I expect she'll be worn out.

9 June 2025
Burford, Oxfordshire
