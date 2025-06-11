Water fountain with view

Asking for tap water at the Globe, I was directed to this delightful water point with a view of St Paul's. You press the button and water comes out of his jug. And when you've filled your glass, if it's still running it's directed into a plant on the ground.
A lie-in this morning. Dave had felt really unwell yesterday evening and through the night - not sure if it was a bug, the dust from work, hay fever - or a combination of all of them. So neither of us slept that well. He felt better come morning.
Late breakfast and sorted out food for mum to have while we were out.
Headed to Shakespeare's Globe to see Romeo and Juliet - a wild west themed version although they never seemed to make the most of that. Nevertheless it was excellent and gripping - funny and sad. And a kind woman gave me her little chair so I could lean on it as I hadn't realised I'd bought the seats with no backs.
A lovely warm afternoon and the sun gradually made its way round the theatre reaching us just at the denouement.
Had a quick bite in Turkish restaurant Tas - sharing hellim, borek, salmon pide and salad. Returned home to find mum had taken off her alarm pendant. I gave her a strong talking-to.
As if we hadn't had enough food, we had hot cross buns with Springwatch.