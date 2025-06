Garden breakfast

A beautiful sunny morning and I took my tea and toast outside as I was working from home.



Mid-morning, mum and I got an Uber to her blue badge assessment. Back for lunch and more work.



Terrible Indian air crash reported with no survivors except one who actually walked away. Many British casualties as the plane was flying to London. And most terribly, one of the passengers was the mother of a friend of one of my members of staff.



12 June 2025

Walthamstow E17