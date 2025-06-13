Seed ball

Hanging off the plane trees. On the way into the office. Very very warm even in the morning. Only stayed till 4 before leaving to get home as Dave was going out later to meet old school friends.



A fractious evening - mum has seemed more out of sorts the last week, probably the change in routine with us away and my sister here. She took off her pendant again and scoffed her little pudding before I'd brought her supper in.



And felt anxious with the predicted thunderstorms which always unnerve me and Dave going out - he's still not all that well and took ages getting out of the house.



All not helped by Netanyahu's decision to go totally ballistic and unilaterally start a war with Iran - nobody seems to want to stop this man from wreaking havoc and killing people.



Things calmed while I ate my chips - mum didn't as she wasn't all that hungry - but we both enjoyed The Secret Life of Pets 2. Retired to bed to wait for Dave - we only got a few thunder rumbles and Dave was back by 12.



13 June 2025

Pimlico SW1