More garden time

Taking it easy with a cup of tea and a book after breakfast in the garden.
A lie-in this morning after a steamy night (and a car alarm going off at 2am). Felt tired and washed out as seems to be usual. But after a relaxing start, did get a bit done.
Tidied up the kitchen getting things back in proper places after last weekend's visitors - also cleaned and reorganised the fridge. Got mum into the garden with a gin and tonic while I did the Sainsbury's order. She seems more out of it than normal.
Also got my exercise in - definitely feeling the benefit of regular movement. Prepared supper of prawn, butter bean and tomato stew with kohlrabi and carrot fries. Watched The Secret Life of Pets.