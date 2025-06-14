More garden time

Taking it easy with a cup of tea and a book after breakfast in the garden.



A lie-in this morning after a steamy night (and a car alarm going off at 2am). Felt tired and washed out as seems to be usual. But after a relaxing start, did get a bit done.



Tidied up the kitchen getting things back in proper places after last weekend's visitors - also cleaned and reorganised the fridge. Got mum into the garden with a gin and tonic while I did the Sainsbury's order. She seems more out of it than normal.



Also got my exercise in - definitely feeling the benefit of regular movement. Prepared supper of prawn, butter bean and tomato stew with kohlrabi and carrot fries. Watched The Secret Life of Pets.



14 June 2025

Walthamstow E17