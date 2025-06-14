Previous
More garden time by boxplayer
165 / 365

More garden time

Taking it easy with a cup of tea and a book after breakfast in the garden.

A lie-in this morning after a steamy night (and a car alarm going off at 2am). Felt tired and washed out as seems to be usual. But after a relaxing start, did get a bit done.

Tidied up the kitchen getting things back in proper places after last weekend's visitors - also cleaned and reorganised the fridge. Got mum into the garden with a gin and tonic while I did the Sainsbury's order. She seems more out of it than normal.

Also got my exercise in - definitely feeling the benefit of regular movement. Prepared supper of prawn, butter bean and tomato stew with kohlrabi and carrot fries. Watched The Secret Life of Pets.

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
45% complete

