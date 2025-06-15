Previous
Aloiampelos striatula by boxplayer
166 / 365

Aloiampelos striatula

I was attracted by the sight of these yellow spears from across the road and came over to look at them. Some kind of hardy aloe. At the time I didn't pay any attention to the statue - apparently it's the Boer War memorial.

Breakfast outside - warm and sunny with a breeze before I went off to a session. Quiet but livened up.

On the way back picked up interesting food and buns from the nice organic stall by the station. Eaten outside when I got back.

Now about to make tuna pasta and watch an episode of Springwatch we missed.

Israel and Iran still beating the shit out of each other.

Exit https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-15

15 June 2025
Highbury N5
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They give a nice cheerful display.
June 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely splash of colour
June 15th, 2025  
haskar ace
I like it when monuments have some greenery around them
June 15th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
The statue & the flowers look perfect together. She looks like she’s wearing a crown but it’s just the gap in the foliage.
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact