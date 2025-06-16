Previous
The sunny side of the street by boxplayer
167 / 365

The sunny side of the street

I walked on the opposite side of the road on the way to the station this morning - more sunshine and the front gardens have some nice flowers. Here possibly laurel rose or oleander.

Was so exhausted when I got up - usual restless night in the heat. Even showering didn't wake me up. Walked into the office in a daze straight into an urgent drama with something crucial needing to be prepared. It was 45 minutes before I managed to get to the loo, wash my hands and get my stuff out of the locker.

The day carried on in similar fashion but left at 5.30 and fell asleep on the tube. At home, mum and I had gin and tonics in the garden while Dave prepared the smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, hope the g&t worked its magic
June 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the flowers.
June 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot with the flowers. Falling askeep on the tube could have been interesting, unless you are the last station…..
June 16th, 2025  
