A colourful corner of the garden

Verbena and red roses at the back of the garden. Really hot today, the temperature continuing to rise as the week goes on. Another terrible night trying to sleep in the heat.



Working from home and got mum into the garden at lunchtime though we didn't stay long as was hot even under the umbrella. Mum still more confused than normal - she's not sleeping great and possibly not drinking enough. Kept plying her with water through the day.



17 June 2025

Waltham E17