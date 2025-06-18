Simulacrum of wild

Probably plastic wild at the Victoria Street Collective food hall in Liverpool. All I captured in that vein today.
Non-working day but had to travel up to Liverpool for an awayday. Packed in the morning and left Dave with mum instructions, leaving to join team members on the train from Euston.
Grabbed drink and nibbles from M&S and located Caroline, George and Alice on the train, IE joining us soon after. A jolly 2 hours of chat and nonsense, the train not too busy and only 10 mins delayed.
Warm at Liverpool but not as hot as London. Found our hotel near the station and checked in - boss J and R already there - meeting soon after to find food.
Found the almost deserted food hall and had a big scoff - a huge halloumi plate that also included flatbread and chips as standard. Somehow I knew I was in the north. J was well pleased with the price of a round too.
A short walk from there to the Cavern quarter and the Cavern Club - cradle of the early Beatles. A little tourist hotspot, it was still fun to see where it all happened even if I'm not a big Beatles fan. The place isn't quite the original as it was filled in in the 70s before being brought back and the entrance isn't where it was.
Lots of souvenirs for sale downstairs and Beatles-themed cocktails. I watched the first half of a band doing jazz versions of Beatles songs - very good but I preferred to leave at the interval and get an early night.
Walked slowly back to a nice air conditioned room.