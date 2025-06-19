Wild finds a way

On the terrace outside our hotel conference room during a break from the awayday agenda.
Woke up with a cold annoyingly - hope I haven't given it to my colleagues. I've not had one for months, possibly over a year, I'd begun to think I was permanently immune.
Avoided everyone at the excellent buffet breakfast but R still chose to sit with me. Ate far too much.
Awayday was the usual mix of being talked at and some interactive stuff - an entertaining cyber security escape room exercise. Lunch was ok - boring veggie option but a good salad buffet and cakes. They also got us ice creams at afternoon break as temps had hit London highs and the room was hot.
I wasn't feeling great obviously but tried my best. Booked on an earlier train home than planned but alas just as the awayday was wrapping up, saw that it had been cancelled because of a fire on the track.
So I had a long rest of the afternoon and evening in the heat with a cold to get through. Joined the others at Wetherspoon's for a sparkling water whiling away the time before the next train.
This arrived onto the platform late but thankfully wasn't mobbed as I'd expected with the previous cancellation. I opted to find a seat away from the others so I could stretch my legs but then spent a boring 2 hours plus as my book was in my suitcase.
And in London the Victoria line was suspended between Seven Sisters and Walthamstow so C and I had a less than easy journey back. Had to get off at Seven Sisters and sprint the 5 mins to South Tottenham to catch the overground - I nearly died running up the stairs and it took a while for my heart rate to come down.
Home just after 9 to give mum her Liverpool postcard and chocolate. She seemed ok considering the heat.