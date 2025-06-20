Garden robin

Play the short video to hear the robin that's been hanging around recently (it's not an image, it's a video). We're such a bird desert, it's lovely to hear while I was having breakfast outside this morning.
Bad night obviously with the heat and a cold. But worked from home and also came out in the garden at lunchtime.
After work cycled to the international supermarket for watermelon to add to a broad bean and feta salad. Looks like sadly the Lithuanian shop has shut down which is a sad loss to the neighbourhood.
Now having gin and I've cream outside before making supper.