Garden robin

Play the short video to hear the robin that's been hanging around recently (it's not an image, it's a video). We're such a bird desert, it's lovely to hear while I was having breakfast outside this morning.

Bad night obviously with the heat and a cold. But worked from home and also came out in the garden at lunchtime.

After work cycled to the international supermarket for watermelon to add to a broad bean and feta salad. Looks like sadly the Lithuanian shop has shut down which is a sad loss to the neighbourhood.

Now having gin and I've cream outside before making supper.

Broad beans for supper https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-20

20 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
Beverley ace
So beautiful… so relaxing
June 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You are clever…..a video! I’ve tried but to no avail! Lovely to hear & see the robin!
June 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@happypat to put video here is easy - just upload to your YouTube channel then paste the link :)
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They are very tuneful and chatty.
June 20th, 2025  
