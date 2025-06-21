Melissa officinalis

More of the lemon balm in the garden - it's flowering and the insects like it. What a wretchedly hot day - 32 degrees. All very well if you can slope off and find a cool body of water with surrounding shade to relax by. Not when you're struggling to sleep with a bad cold and trying to keep an aging mother from overheating and dehydrating. Only cooling down marginally over the next few days.



So hot we didn't even have lunch outside but tried to stay cool in a hottish kitchen eating salad and pastries that Dave brought back from the market.



Spent an hour or so on putting in the Sainsbury's order and planning admin - brainstorming everything we need to do over the next couple of weeks and who will do it and when.



Rested after before ice creams in the garden and a supper of random leftovers and things needing using up. Not looking forward to another steamy night.



Happy midsummer's!



Walthamstow E17