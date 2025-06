Nature's bounty

Well the watermelon may not have been grown here but it's a good year for UK strawberries, very sweet these were, bought from the International Supermarket.Another bad steamy night after Saturday's extreme heat, but my cold seemed slightly less irritating. Mum coughing a lot too - and the neighbours were socialising in the back garden for a while which didn't help her sleep.Definitely cooler today though with cloud cover and a rather unexpected stiff breeze - such a relief. I generally felt very washed out and tired but soldiered on with stuff. Sorted out birthday cards for a couple of people and also niece M visiting later. Her birthday isn't till July but we may not see her again before. Mum also had early presents for her.Browsed Argos and ordered a new suitcase as mine is falling apart, plus a small fan for mum's room. Prepared potato salad and tomato/avocado salad for the barbecue.Niece M arrived just after 3 for a nice afternoon in the garden. Dave got the fire pit going and we did vegetarian skewers to go with the salads and a bottle of prosecco. Mum though tired and still with a cough managed to hang out with us a fair while. Fruit, chocolate (and ice cream for mum) for pudding.Chilled after M left before watching the first episode of Death Valley with a cup of tea - too full to eat more. Mildly entertaining.Visit https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-22 22 June 2025Walthamstow E17