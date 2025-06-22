Nature's bounty

Well the watermelon may not have been grown here but it's a good year for UK strawberries, very sweet these were, bought from the International Supermarket.
Another bad steamy night after Saturday's extreme heat, but my cold seemed slightly less irritating. Mum coughing a lot too - and the neighbours were socialising in the back garden for a while which didn't help her sleep.
Definitely cooler today though with cloud cover and a rather unexpected stiff breeze - such a relief. I generally felt very washed out and tired but soldiered on with stuff. Sorted out birthday cards for a couple of people and also niece M visiting later. Her birthday isn't till July but we may not see her again before. Mum also had early presents for her.
Browsed Argos and ordered a new suitcase as mine is falling apart, plus a small fan for mum's room. Prepared potato salad and tomato/avocado salad for the barbecue.
Niece M arrived just after 3 for a nice afternoon in the garden. Dave got the fire pit going and we did vegetarian skewers to go with the salads and a bottle of prosecco. Mum though tired and still with a cough managed to hang out with us a fair while. Fruit, chocolate (and ice cream for mum) for pudding.
Chilled after M left before watching the first episode of Death Valley with a cup of tea - too full to eat more. Mildly entertaining.