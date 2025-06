The borage is now out - the favourite of pollinators everywhere as it replenishes its nectar at the rate of knots.Felt seriously rubbish today having thought the cold was improving so called in sick. Slept for a while before resting in the garden - temperatures cooler now with cloud cover - reading. Lunch of tomato soup in the garden too.Still feeling fairly ropey though - eyes stinging and nose itching with a chesty cough. Mum still coughing but doesn't seem too bad.Iran have just bombed US airbases - how cheering.Relaxing with a visitor https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-06-23 23 June 2025Walthamstow E17