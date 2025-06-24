More opportunistic wild

Previous
Also known as weeds. Something in the knotweed family apparently. Out to the chemist. Still not feeling great so didn't work again. With varying symptoms that come and go, I'm wondering if it's Covid - but the only tests we had were out of date and I didn't think of getting one from the chemist.

Cloudy start with some rain but warmed up as the day went on but with that continuing stiff breeze. Got mum out into the garden for lunch. She's not that bad - just a persistent cough - of course she's had the free booster which Dave and I are now too young for.

24 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
