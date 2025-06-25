Future tomatoes

In a little plot of pleasant planting on an industrial estate - opposite the German Deli and by Big Penny Social - not sure who's responsible.



Woke up still feeling rough and weary - thanks for the good wishes - but cabin fever won over and, armed with a lot of lozenges, I got on the bicycle out to cycle a short distance up the road in search of what seems to be the only old school ladies hair salon in the area. Mum's been fretting about her hair.



The salon seemed just the ticket so booked mum in for tomorrow. Also popped into the German Deli in search of black bread now the Lithuanian shop has gone. None, but still had good home baked loaves. Bought quiches and a cheesy pretzel for supper along with cake.



Spent most of the day packing for our holiday - a week and a half away but what a relief to have the majority of it done before what will be a busy one next week.



25 June 2025

Walthamstow E17