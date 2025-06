Wild visitor

Only got out into the garden after work and our visitor was hanging about.



Not a great day. First day back at work after being off sick and there were loads of emails and lots of general nonsense going on. Had planned to take mum to the hairdresser's but a combination of her getting cold feet and a busy work made me postpone it.



Strange day of weather - still warm but with a lot of cloud and wind and a rain shower at lunchtime. And still feeling not 100%



26 June 2025

Walthamstow E17