Californian tree poppy

Not surprisingly I've taken similar pictures before now of this same bloom from the same position and often with a runner in the background. A popular place for an early morning jog before work.



Into the office and walked through the parks for the first time in ages. Felt very slow not having done my exercises for a couple of weeks - ankle still quite weak.



Busy day with performance conversations, other meetings and things to catch up on. Got a haircut in too.



Came home bearing chips to eat with fishfingers. Heating up again, a hot day and I'd thought to eat outside but mum was put off by the stiff breeze so we stayed inside and watched the last episode of Death Valley. Mildly entertaining if a little formulaic and an obviously preposterous number of deaths.



27 June 2025

At James's Park SW1