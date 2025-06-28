Hot blue sky

In the pub garden.



Another not great day - getting hotter and slept badly. Had breakfast outside but ended up with mum feeling a little unwell having probably overeaten (she'd fancied a second breakfast after her muesli) and Dave and I had a set-to. Mum had a rest and was ok as were Dave and I.



But other than getting another set of keys cut, my errands were a failure: my Boots order is hadn't arrived, nothing doing having a look in TKMaxx for bits and pieces and new sandals I'd ordered - the same size as ones I own - felt too tight. Probably the heat making my feet swell.



We popped to the pub with mum for gin and Bailey's sitting in a rather dingy littered corner of the garden - only place in the shade. It's not a great pub. But I did get the shopping order in and we decided how much cash to take to Italy. Although even that's making me nervous - 17 of us and we're all having to take turns to cook (with various dietary requirements).



Have tried to relax finishing my book in the garden in between making a marrow and veggie mince thing - trying to make room in the freezer as K and co arriving on Tuesday will doubtless bring us loads of Finnish rye bread.



28 June 2025

Walthamstow E17