Hot blue sky by boxplayer
Hot blue sky

In the pub garden.

Another not great day - getting hotter and slept badly. Had breakfast outside but ended up with mum feeling a little unwell having probably overeaten (she'd fancied a second breakfast after her muesli) and Dave and I had a set-to. Mum had a rest and was ok as were Dave and I.

But other than getting another set of keys cut, my errands were a failure: my Boots order is hadn't arrived, nothing doing having a look in TKMaxx for bits and pieces and new sandals I'd ordered - the same size as ones I own - felt too tight. Probably the heat making my feet swell.

We popped to the pub with mum for gin and Bailey's sitting in a rather dingy littered corner of the garden - only place in the shade. It's not a great pub. But I did get the shopping order in and we decided how much cash to take to Italy. Although even that's making me nervous - 17 of us and we're all having to take turns to cook (with various dietary requirements).

Have tried to relax finishing my book in the garden in between making a marrow and veggie mince thing - trying to make room in the freezer as K and co arriving on Tuesday will doubtless bring us loads of Finnish rye bread.

28 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
FunnyFace
Italy is 40oC... but I guess there will be aircon! Sounds like an unsuccessful but still busy day. Hopefully all calm soon.
June 28th, 2025  
FunnyFace
Ps - 17?! Wow, cooking that is gonna be hard but fun!
June 28th, 2025  
