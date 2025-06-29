Previous
New arrival by boxplayer
New arrival

A first poppy has come up in the garden. Always a lovely petal texture. So the first of the seriously steamy days - up to 30 at least. We've got the fan going in mum's room now.

Heat manageable in the morning under the umbrella and later in the afternoon, but too hot even in the shade in the middle of the day. Lunch taken indoors.

Had another set-to with Dave again quickly fixed. Night disrupted again with heat and having to sort mum out with something - both tired. Did read a bit in the garden to claim some me-time.

But otherwise more getting stuff done - tidying the kitchen, the downstairs spare room and putting the shopping order away. Cooked prawn and pea tagliatelle for supper - again getting rid of older things from the freezer.

Watched the second episode of Jane Austen Rise of a Genius - excellent documentary.

29 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
