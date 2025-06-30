Docklands green

Some lush greens in Millwall Inner Dock. These basins remnants of London's docklands now all surrounded by apartments and eateries.
Steamiest day so far, mid-30s, and ok for much of it as I went into the office where it was perfectly cool. Busy though and I barely left on time to go to the session on the boat.
Had toyed with not going with this hot and busy week. It was unsurprisingly very steamy and with fewer people than normal. I played a fair bit but was very tired and left earlier than I normally do. Uber took longer to come though.
Home where Dave had cleaned, tidied and made up visitor beds - what a star.
A very uncomfortable night though - the steaminess complemented by airlessness.