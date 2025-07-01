Previous
30 Days Wild
182 / 365

30 Days Wild

This year's exercise was mainly about trying to catch almost moments of wild - so constrained at the moment with time.

Last of the really hot days hopefully. Took mum to the hairdresser at lunchtime and she got a very tidy bob - she'll see how she gets on with it and maybe go back for a perm later.

Cousin K and co arrived in an Uber not long after and we had a salad lunch before they headed out shopping. I continued working from home, stopping for a cinnamon bun with mum, until my headache drove me to log off.

Baked potato supper this evening once K and co return.

Collage created 1 July 2025
1st July 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
nice fresh view of the month
July 1st, 2025  
