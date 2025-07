Bee in action

Just caught above the lavender blooms, a bee mid-flight.What a relief last night was. As we went to bed, the windows still open, we could feel the strong breeze picking up blowing the curtains in and freshness was such a respite. And no need to get up so lay in. Today light rain to start and cool with the sun coming out later but nice and warm rather than baking hot.After a leisurely breakfast with K and co, I went to get my bike to do my errands only to find that when I'd dropped it the other day I'd done something either to the wheel or the brake - the wheel won't go round without the brake catching on it. P tried to look at it but to no avail. It needs a service anyway.Walked to the high street instead - picking up euros, returning my library book, picking up stuff from Holland and Barrett and Boots and walking back home, a bit foot sore. Relaxing afternoon, a light lunch and cinnamon bun, and chilling out in the garden reading. K and co still out shopping. Salmon fillets with potatoes later.Latest accessory https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-02 2 July 2025Walthamstow E17