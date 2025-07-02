Bee in action

Just caught above the lavender blooms, a bee mid-flight.
What a relief last night was. As we went to bed, the windows still open, we could feel the strong breeze picking up blowing the curtains in and freshness was such a respite. And no need to get up so lay in. Today light rain to start and cool with the sun coming out later but nice and warm rather than baking hot.
After a leisurely breakfast with K and co, I went to get my bike to do my errands only to find that when I'd dropped it the other day I'd done something either to the wheel or the brake - the wheel won't go round without the brake catching on it. P tried to look at it but to no avail. It needs a service anyway.
Walked to the high street instead - picking up euros, returning my library book, picking up stuff from Holland and Barrett and Boots and walking back home, a bit foot sore. Relaxing afternoon, a light lunch and cinnamon bun, and chilling out in the garden reading. K and co still out shopping. Salmon fillets with potatoes later.