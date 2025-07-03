Cousins and mum

Mum posing with cousins K and E.



The slightly less intense temperatures continue - lots of warm sunshine but bearable. Busy day working from home trying to wrap things up and hand things over. Didn't think I'd get away.



But I did so could focus on working through my personal to do list. Phoned T and talked her through things and made soup for her, B and mum to have tomorrow.



K and co went shopping again and once they were back, we ordered sushi, bento boxes and other good things from Taro.



3 July 2025

Walthamstow E17