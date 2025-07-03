Previous
Cousins and mum by boxplayer
184 / 365

Cousins and mum

Mum posing with cousins K and E.

The slightly less intense temperatures continue - lots of warm sunshine but bearable. Busy day working from home trying to wrap things up and hand things over. Didn't think I'd get away.

But I did so could focus on working through my personal to do list. Phoned T and talked her through things and made soup for her, B and mum to have tomorrow.

K and co went shopping again and once they were back, we ordered sushi, bento boxes and other good things from Taro.

3 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely family portrait.
July 3rd, 2025  
