Up in the clouds

Just over Italy. A long obviously often fraught day of travelling.



Up early to tick off the loads of things remaining on the to-do list - final packing and preparing things for sister T and B arriving. At the same time, K and co were up ready to leave for their train to Tenerife. Was amazed they all got into the Uber with their many bags.



We just about left on time leaving mum with her alarm pendant and lunch in the fridge awaiting T and B's arrival at lunchtime. Our journey smooth though I struggled with my accordion on my back and a suitcase - ankle sore and generally unfit.



Heathrow T3 was a disappointment - very few outlet options compared to Stansted and the seafood bar had closed. Although getting through baggage drop and security was seamless (when did you stop having to put liquids in plastic bags and getting your gadget out).



Grabbed food to eat on the plane from Caffe Nero and met up with the mini HMs. Plane was wonderfully on time and good views going over the Alps. Though not particularly in the middle we seemed to be stuck with ridiculous ditherers between us and both plane exits and ended up getting off last to join a hot and very long passport queue. Thought we'd miss the Perugia bus. Intercepted messages from B about accessing my visitor parking permits - of course it wasn't as I'd been told when I arranged it.



The mini-HMs grabbed our luggage and we left the building to find the bus. No signs but a helpful café lady told us where it stopped. Arrived in Perugia with time to walk to the hotel (very hilly so more struggling), shower and meet L and P to walk to the restaurant Osteria Il Gufo. Fabulous swift screaming parties as we made our way.



Excellent meal, catering for the gluten-free and dairy-free among the party, and very friendly. I had a gorgonzola and nut risotto and Dave some interesting orrechiette. Also two salads and a special restaurant recipe of potato and almond cake. Lots of red wine.



Walked back through a busy Friday night in Perugia - bars and shops open, people hanging on the streets and music playing. Back to the room to put the aircon on max.



4 July 2025

Above Italy