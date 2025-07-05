Basilica di Santa Chiara

In the centre of Assisi. Santa Chiara was a good chum of St Francis and founded the Poor Clares - some of whom we saw moving around the inside watering flowers and such like.
Hot hot hot today, reaching the upper 30s and making for a challenging day for much of the time. Aircon in the hotel was effective though.
We met L and P for breakfast finding local Caffe della Penna round the corner - lovely pastries and a lemon tea for me. The road sweeping machines were very effectively getting rid of yesterday evening's detritus.
Checked out and had our first adventure - walking to the nearby Mini Metro station to catch this quaint transport to meet A, P and S at the hire car place. A sort of cable car with the cable underneath and on sloping, curving tracks, like those things that take you from the airport terminal to the gate.
We sheltered from the heat in the car hire office as A did the paperwork and got the car, a tank of a Renault Espace - just big enough for 5 people, luggage and accordions. A had booked a smaller car but was upgraded thank goodness. Very modern and automated, P and A occasionally struggled with the functions.
Drove to Assisi for a nice few hours of sightseeing and eating. Extremely hot so we all took it gently up and down the hilly streets.
M and S had a go on the carousel before we went into the basilica - much quieter and peaceful than St Francis's probably was - with its ancient Crucifix of San Damiano (in front of which St Francis prayed) and wall paintings.
Walked and ascended lots of stairs to tiny Romanesque, possibly 11th century, Sant Stefano - very atmospheric.
Lunch after at the Ristorante degli Orti hidden away up some stairs from the square - known by M. Lovely food - baked scamorza with honey and nuts followed by a local pasta sauce although unfortunately they brought me the meat version so had to redo.
A short wander after before finding the car and driving to the villa. I dozed fitfully for most of the hour very dehydrated - almost impossible to drink enough water in the heat.
The villa was a rather unusual layout - the garden and pool separated from the living quarters by a courtyard and, more importantly, 3 flights of stairs - another challenge.
We unloaded and Dave helped get everything upstairs. We nabbed a nice double with ensuite and aircon. No time to rest - out in the car again to a big supermarket thunder threatening in the distance. A and P picked up alcohol and we sourced food for tomorrow's dinner - sea bream from the fish counter.
Back, just had time to shower and dress for nibbles and prosecco on the terrace with the sunset watching the lizards.
L and S did sea bass and roast potatoes for dinner on the terrace. A challenge getting everything down the stairs. I left for bed after fruit as was absolutely shattered.
Sunset https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-05
5 July 2025
Assisi, Italy