First day at the villa and still hot hot hot. L joins in with the game of hearts. Mainly relaxing until the evening.
Aircon was on all night so we kept cool. Breakfasted in the breakfast room - windows on all sides with views. Climbed to the top of the tower for even more views and unglazed windows so beautifully breezy. In the middle room of the tower, I found keep fit equipment so went back to my room to do a strength and cardio session.
Dip in the tiny pool after just to cool off and a bit of reading before lunch on the terrace of bread, cheese and leftovers. Did my allocated duty after of loading the dishwasher before a game of hearts on the terrace which F won.
Mine and Dave's turn to do dinner this evening - sea bream fillets, chips and lots of veg. Was of course stressful working out what cooking and serving dishes were available and how the oven worked. Slowly as it turned out - thought the potatoes would never cook nor the fish. Someone brought us up a glass of prosecco.
But it all did and was very tasty - sea bream, though a bit boney, was lovely. Watermelon, cheese and chocolate to finish.
The forecast thunderstorms were visible in the distance - a huge anvil cloud lighting up regularly. Went to bed but couldn't sleep because my knee was aching so got up and A, S and I watched the whole sky lighting up from the tower as the distant storms continued.
The storms came nearer as the night wore on and the thunder pealed away. Heavy rain eventually too.