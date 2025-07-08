Breakfast in the square

Previous
Dave's was filled with nutella and mine with marmalade. Warm sunshine which continued through the day but not reaching those silly temperatures. London's going to be hotter over the next week.

Up early to join P, L and M at the local weekly market, a small affair in a car park. Stocked up on fruit, veg, cheeses and cold meats for lunch which Dave and I had volunteered for. Also browsed the stalls selling Italian clothes finding a purple linen top for my mum. Less nice was the live chicken and guinea fowl stall.

Breakfast after at Bar Centrale where C joined us. Back at the house relaxed reading and playing accordion before preparing lunch.

After lunch games of hearts, more reading, a quick dip in the too-shady pool and it was soon time for prosecco and nibbles on the terrace.

AD did dinner - excellent trio of risottos: pea, ratatouille and mushroom. And the usual fruit, cheese and chocolate to follow. Was too stuffed to go with some of the others for ice cream so stayed behind to play bananagrams with C, S, T and F.

Prosecco and nibbles https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-07-08

8 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

